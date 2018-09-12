Hanging Up the Cape: Henry Cavill Reportedly Done Playing Superman in DC Extended Universe

It’s a bird! It’s a plane! It’s the end of an era!

Henry Cavill is parting ways with Warner Bros., sources told The Hollywood Reporter Wednesday. E! News has reached out to Cavill’s rep for additional comment.

Warner Bros. has no current plans for another “Superman” film starring Henry Cavill, a person familiar with the studio’s plans said Wednesday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity to The Associated Press because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Warner Bros. issued a statement saying it hasn’t decided on Cavill’s return.

“While no decisions have been made regarding any upcoming Superman films, we’ve always had great respect for and a great relationship with Henry Cavill, and that remains unchanged,” the studio said in a statement. It was released after a Hollywood Reporter article said Cavill’s tenure as the Man of Steel appeared to be ending.

The actor first played Superman in 2013’s “Man of Steel,” reprising his role in 2016’s “Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice” and in 2017’s “Justice League.” According to the trade, Warner Bros. had been trying to convince Cavill to make a cameo in Shazam!, starring Zachary Levi, but negotiations between Cavill’s reps and the studio fell apart—and now he’s hanging up his cape.

A Warner Bros. source says the Shazam! deal fell apart due to scheduling conflicts, as Cavill recently signed on to star in the Netflix series The Witcher. The studio source also said executives recognized “that some parts of the previous movies didn’t work,” and Warner Bros. is trying to hit a “reset” button within the DC Extended Universe that can rival Marvel Studios.

Warner Bros. is now focusing on a Supergirl origin story, The Hollywood Reporter said, and Ezra Miller’s Flash standalone will begin filming in early 2019. Furthermore, the studio isn’t planning to make another solo movie centered around the son of Krypton for several years. “Superman is like James Bond,” a studio source says, “and after a certain run you have to look at new actors.”

(Similarly, it’s unlikely Ben Affleck will reprise his leading role in Matt Reeves’ Batman film.)

Cavill has not commented on the news via his Instagram.