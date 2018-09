Military mom gets best homecoming ever from 2-year-old son

If you’re like us, we can’t get enough of military homecomings.

This time it was mom who was deployed for six months.

Air Force Staff Sgt. Chelsey Speciher left just before her son Bennett turned 2.

They spoke often on camera but she could wait to see him again. However, she was nervous about how he would react after that time.

Well, anxiousness turned to tears of joy when Bennett ran into her arms at the airport.

“Mommy!” he screamed. The best word any mom wants to hear.