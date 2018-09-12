New Colin Kaepernick ‘#IMWITHKAP’ football jerseys sell out within hours

Former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new limited edition football jersey, which went up for presale order and sold out the same day.

Kaepernick, who drew praise and criticism after he began kneeling during the national anthem in the 2016 football season, posted about the jerseys available for presale order at 3:18 p.m. Monday. He tweeted again at 10:30 p.m.

“Thank you 2 each & every 1 of you that supported this journey. The Official Limited Edition #IMWITHKAP jersey released today instantly sold out!” he said on Twitter Monday night.

The black jerseys feature the hashtag #IMWITHKAP on the front. They also have No. 7, Kaepernick’s number during his time with the 49ers. Profits for the jerseys will go to his Know Your Rights foundation, which raises youth awareness of self-empowerment and law enforcement interaction, according to the organization.

Adult jerseys sold for $174.99 and youth jerseys sold for $99.99, according to USA Today.

The jerseys were put up for sale days after Kaepernick debuted as the face of Nike’s new “Just Do It” campaign.