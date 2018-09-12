Vegas Professor Shot Himself in Arm to Protest Trump: Report

A Las Vegas professor faces criminal charges after he shoots himself in the arm, allegedly in protest of President Donald Trump.

College of Southern Nevada sociology professor Mark Bird faces felony weapon charges after he allegedly brought a .22 caliber handgun on campus.

According to Las Vegas police, while waiting for authorities to arrive, Bird claimed he shot himself in protest of the President.

A police report detailing the incident reportedly did not elaborate on the professor’s reasoning behind the shooting.

According to reports, campus police found a $100 bill taped on the mirror with a note reading, “For The Janitor.”

Bird was not scheduled to teach any classes this fall.