6 Dead, Including Gunman, in Bakersfield Shooting Spree

Six people were left dead, including the suspect, after a shooting spree in Bakersfield Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Department.

Police believe the motive may involve a love triangle. The suspect, identified as 54-year-old Javier Casarez, filed for divorce claiming his ex-wife was cheating on him, opened fire with a .50-caliber handgun on her and another male victim at a trucking business shortly before 5:30 p.m.

At that point, another person arrived at the scene, and the suspect proceeded to chase the third victim until he was shot near the front of Bear Mountain Sports, located at the 8000 block of Di Miller Drive, per Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood.

At that point, the suspect is alleged to have left the area and gone to a residence on Breckenridge Road, where he confronted and killed two more people, according to Youngblood.

The suspect then drove to Fillmore Avenue near Pioneer Drive, where he allegedly carjacked a vehicle from a woman and child, but authorities said the mother and child were able to escape.

Youngblood said that the suspect was confronted by police and eventually turned the weapon on himself.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department said that the final confrontation was caught on police body camera, and the footage would be reviewed during the ongoing investigation.

In addition, police said that 30 people witnessed the events of the day.