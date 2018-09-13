Police Admit Mistake for Late Response to Kids Hanging on Second-Story Ledge

Video of two children hanging out on a ledge in Vallejo is causing outrage and has sparked many big questions.

Witnesses said they called 911 multiple times, but report police and fire crews took more than an hour to respond.

The video shows two small children on a second-story window ledge.

Nine-year-old Branson spotted the children while he and his family were headed home Tuesday night.

“I said, ‘look there’s a child going to jump,” Branson said.

His mother called 911, but she said the dispatcher did not seem to grasp the situation.

Yaselin Thrower was not sure what to do next and called her husband, who drove all the way from Benicia. When he arrived there was no police yet to respond to the scene.

Marianne Kearney-Brown saw the children from her office window and called police not once, but twice.

“It was the most terrifying thing I’d ever seen,” Kearney-Brown said.

When officers arrived more than a half an hour later from the initial calls, the children had already gone safely back inside.

Vallejo police on Wednesday admitted they should have responded sooner.

“It warranted an immediate response and we didn’t do that,” Lt. Jason Potts said. “We’re going to look at procedures and protocols, and make sure it doesn’t happen again. We’ll fix this mistake.”