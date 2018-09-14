Animal-Lovers Unite, Save Dogs from Hurricane

A South Carolina woman who was planning to ride out Hurricane Florence because she couldn’t evacuate with her seven rescue dogs has found a way out.

Palm Springs radio host, Kate Zenna was reading the news Wednesday when she saw CNN reported on Christine Meinhold’s dilemma.

An adopted dog-owner herself, Zenna decided she couldn’t stand back without doing something to help. She reached out to Meinhold on Facebook who said she needed a car.

A teacher in New York, Trudy Schilder, also wanted to help.

“I said we can’t let this happen, there’s just got to be something we can do,” Schilder said.

Them and other animal-lovers across the country got to work. The word started getting out and resources started flowing in.

Zenna said about 16 people across the US coordinated on Facebook chat and donated to help Meinhold evacuate with her dogs. Initially, the group planned to purchase a 2009 Dodge Journey with the help of a generous single $5,200 donation, Zenna said, but some obstacles stood in her way.

“She gets to the dealership later that morning with her money, we were ready to pay, it was all going to be over the phone and the guy could not show up at the dealership because he was already in an evacuation zone,” Zenna said. “He couldn’t get there.”

One of the helpers recommended they use U-haul.

“Of course, all of the U-hauls are closed, everything around there was done, it was yesterday [Thursday] at noon,” Zenna said. “Except for one.”

One U-haul was the saving grace that brought Meinhold and her passengers to safety. In a video chat with Zenna, she couldn’t thank her enough.

“I hope this turns into something really good, not just for us because it has been such a blessing, but to help other people that are in my position,” Meinhold said.

A small gesture that turned a rippling hurricane into a ripple effect of kindness.