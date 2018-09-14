‘Take him. I don’t care’: Mother accused of abandoning child

A woman was recently arrested for leaving her 13-year-old son home alone, according to Laredo police.

Adriana Plaza, 33, was arrested on the charge of child abandonment by criminal negligence. She is out on bond from the Webb County Jail.

On Aug. 26, officers responded to reports of an intoxicated woman at about 1:30 a.m. by Albany and Rancho Viejo drives. They encountered a 13-year-old boy who told them that his mother, Plaza, was intoxicated and left him home alone, according to LPD. He further stated that she had returned home but left him home alone again, police said.

He tried to follow her, but she allegedly yelled at him to leave her alone.

Officers said they canvassed the area and found Plaza laying on the street by the side of a residence. While speaking to her, officers noted that she smelled of alcohol and her speech was slurred.

Officers asked her if she was aware that her son was out looking for her.

“Take him. I’m not crazy. I don’t care,” she told police, according to LPD.