Friday Night Lights: Carter Stokes Wins Player of the Week

Every week, Friday Night Lights selects a standout student-athlete from the gridiron to be the Player of the Week. This weeks title goes to Palm Desert High School QB Carter Stokes.

Stokes lead the Aztecs to a 55-14 victory over Dominguez with 4 total touchdowns, 2 passing and 2 rushing.

The Aztecs extend their undefeated streak to 5-0 and go on a bye this week.