2 Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies shot in Rancho Cordova

Two Sacramento County sheriff’s deputies were shot Monday afternoon in Rancho Cordova, the Sheriff’s Department said.

The deputies were shot following a call for service around 1:44 p.m. at the Pep Boys near Folsom Boulevard and McGregor Drive.

The deputies’ conditions are not known.

Four people — the deputies and two bystanders — were taken to a hospital, according to Sacramento Metro Fire Capt. Chris Vestal. Their conditions are not known.

The suspect is in custody.