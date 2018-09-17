Authorities ID Woman Killed In Tow Truck Crash

Authorities Monday released the name of a woman killed in a Cathedral City crash that occurred when a car rear-ended a tow truck.

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Date Palm and Gerald Ford drives, where a sedan headed north toward the intersection struck the rear end of the tow truck, according to Cathedral City Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Itzel Contereras Ontiveros, 22, of Cathedral City was killed in the crash and an unspecified number of others were injured, Herrera said.

Police did not specify whether Contreras Ontiveros was a driver or a passenger in the collision.

Date Palm Drive was shut down between Gerald Ford Drive and Perez Road while authorities conducted their investigation into the crash.