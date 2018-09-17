Border Patrol Apprehends its 38th Sex Offender This Fiscal Year

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported convicted sex offender last Thursday night.

Border Patrol agents near Calexico apprehended Miguel Ramirez-Gonzalez, a 43-year-old Mexican citizen, On Sept. 13 at around 10:21 p.m., after he illegally entered the United States.

Border Patrol agents conducted records checks, which revealed that Ramirez was convicted for two counts of Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a child under 14 on Mar. 29, 2007 in Oakland. Ramirez was sentenced to three years in prison and subsequently ordered removed, by an Immigration Judge on Mar. 20, 2009.

“Ramirez intended on traveling back to Oakland after being convicted for his crime,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Thanks to our agent’s diligent work, he will not be allowed to do so.”

Ramirez is being held pending further criminal prosecution.

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested 38 convicted sex offenders attempting to re-enter the United States after removal.