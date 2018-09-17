Should members of Congress be tested for drugs? This lawmaker thinks so

“Elected officials in Washington, D.C. should be subject to the same kind of random drug screenings that blue-collar, working-class Americans have to endure.”

That’s the statement from Congressman Clay Higgins (R-Louisana), who has introduced a bill proposing random drug screenings for members of both houses of Congress.

“I have observed some behavior that would cause one to wonder,” Higgins jokingly told the USA Today Network.

Under the proposal introduced Friday, members of Congress would reimburse American taxpayers for all costs of the testing program. If a member tests positive for illegal drug use, he or she would be reported to the Committee on Ethics, where the appropriate and subsequent action would be taken, according to Higgins’ office.

“Congress shouldn’t get to live by a different set of rules. This effort is about maintaining accountability and ensuring sober service to We, the People,” Higgins’ statement continued.

Higgins originally proposed the idea of mandatory drug testing earlier this year when he posted a Facebook video after he completed a random drug test.