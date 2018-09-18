Coke exploring cannabis-infused drinks

Coca-Cola is considering a move into the growing market for cannabis-infused drinks.

Officials with the company said Monday in a release that they are “closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD.”

“Along with many others in the beverage industry, we are closely watching the growth of non-psychoactive CBD as an ingredient in functional wellness beverages around the world,” said officials with the beverage company. “The space is evolving quickly.”

CBD, which does not produce a high for the consumer, has been used for medical purposes like easing inflammation, pain and nausea.

Coke’s interest was first reported by Bloomberg, which said the company was in talks with Canadian cannabis company, Aurora Cannabis.

Aurora Cannabis has also expressed interest in cannabis drinks.

No official decisions have been made at this time. Officials from both companies declined to comment on further speculation.