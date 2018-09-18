Coroner’s Office Releases Name of Man Killed in Desert Hot Springs Crash

Authorities Tuesday released the name of a 19- year-old Desert Hot Springs man who was fatally injured in a broadside crash when he drove through a red light.

Eric Gamboa’s vehicle was struck around 2 a.m. Monday at Hacienda Avenue and Mountain View Road when he failed to stop at a red light at the intersection, according to police.

Gamboa was taken to Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs, where he was pronounced dead about three hours later.

The other driver was uninjured.

Police said alcohol and drugs were not believed to be factors in the crash.