Friday Night Lights: Josh Gibson Wins Highlight of the Week

Every week, two plays from local high school football action are selected and left up to you to vote for the highlight of the week. With 67 percent of the votes, Shadow Hills band member Josh Gibson wins Friday Night Lights Week 3 Highlight of the Week.

Gibson sparked the crowd with a surprising catch after a PAT in the Mayors Cup Rivalry game between Indio and Shadow Hills.

The senior plays flute and piccolo for the Knights and is a member of the boys tennis team.