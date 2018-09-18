Surgeon Who Appeared on Reality Show, Girlfriend Charged in Sex Assaults

A Newport Beach orthopedic surgeon who appeared on a Bravo reality show four years ago was charged along with his girlfriend with drugging and sexually assaulting two women, and prosecutors are seeking additional victims, Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas said Tuesday.

Grant William Robicheaux, 38, of Newport Beach, and Cerissa Laura Riley, 31, of Brea, were charged with rape by use of drugs, oral copulation by a controlled substance, assault with the intent to commit a sex offense and possession of a controlled substance for sale.

Robicheaux was also charged with two counts of possession of an assault weapon. The two are accused of luring the victims — one from a Newport Beach bar and another from a restaurant — to another location, drugging them and sexually assaulting them.

Robicheaux appeared on a Bravo reality TV series called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male” in 2014, in an episode titled “Three’s a Crowd.”

One woman who met the pair on April 10, 2016, said they took her to a party and then to his apartment once she got intoxicated, Rackauckas said. The other victim said she became intoxicated and passed out at a bar on Oct. 2, 2016, and was taken to Robicheaux’s apartment, where she was assaulted, Rackauckas said.

Investigators have recovered more than 1,000 videos of the assaults and are seeking additional victims, Rackauckas said. The two are free on $100,000 bond and are due to be arraigned Oct. 24.