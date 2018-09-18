Xavier Prep Sweeps Palm Desert For Queens Of Cook Street Title

Many changes come with a new league. New teams, schedules, rivalries. One thing that has not changed since the inception of the Desert Empire League, the rivalry between two schools who live less than 5 miles apart. Palm Desert and Xavier Prep.

The Aztecs and Saints entered tonight’s Queen of Cook Street rivalry undefeated in the Desert Empire League. Aztecs visited the Vatican trying to hang on to their crowns as the two-time defending champions.

Saints swept the Aztecs 3-0 to win back the crown and are now the only undefeated team in the DEL.