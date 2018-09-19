2019 BNP Paribas Open Tickets Now on Sale

Daily tickets and Daily Double packages for the 2019 BNP Paribas Open, to be held March 4-17 at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, go on sale to the general public today, giving fans access to the best seats on the best dates earlier than ever before.

Daily Loge and Prime Loge tickets for Stadium 1 range in price from $45 for a Loge seat to $70 for a Prime Loge seat for the Wednesday, March 6 day session to $70 for a Loge seat and $110 for Prime Loge seats for the Championship Weekend ( March 15-17 ). The popular Daily Double package guarantees fans the same great seat in Stadium 1 for both day and evening sessions. The Grounds Pass, which provides tennis fans tremendous value, allowing them access to all non-reserved seating in Stadiums 2-9, is to be priced at $20-50 from March 6-14 . The Pass offers an affordable opportunity for fans to watch all the matches in Stadiums 2-9 and engage in fan-friendly activities throughout the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. As always, local Coachella Valley residents, students, seniors, military and USTA members receive 30 percent off on regular price Prime Loge seats in Stadium 1 from March 6-14 .

BNP Paribas Open daily tickets for reserved seats in Stadium 2 in the lower bowl, including 100 sections and select 200 sections, begin at $150. Access to some 200 sections in the lower bowl and to all sections in the upper bowl of Stadium 2 is available to any patron holding a reserved ticket or Grounds Pass to the tournament. Daily tickets for reserved seats in Stadium 3 are also available and begin at $90.

The 2019 BNP Paribas Open will showcase Tennis Paradise in Full Bloom, highlighting the world-class tennis players who descend on the Indian Wells Tennis Garden each March woven into the natural beauty and backdrop of the desert landscape.