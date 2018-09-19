Attacker Fractures Man’s Skull With Beer Mug After Pool Game

Police Tuesday were seeking a man suspected of fracturing the skull of a California National Guard member with a beer mug in the restroom of a Covina bar.

The victim, National Guard Staff Sgt. Clifton Hall, and suspect had played pool just before midnight Monday at Clancy’s Sports Bar at 961 N. Azusa Ave., and after the game the victim went into the men’s room, according to the Covina Police Department.

“Moments later a male suspect is seen walking into the restroom holding a beer mug,” according to a police statement. “Within moments of the suspect walking in, he is seen exiting the restroom and is captured on camera placing the beer mug on the floor outside of the restroom.”

The suspect, accompanied by a woman, then is seen on the security video exiting the bar, police said.

“The victim was struck in the head and was left unconscious in the men’s restroom,” police said. “The victim sustained a major head injury from the assault.”

Hall, who said he doesn’t know the attacker, fears what his injury might mean for his service.

“It pains me to hear that my military career is probably over,” he said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his 40s who is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds and has a moustache. He was wearing a green polo shirt and blue jeans and was last seen leaving the location in a silver-colored vehicle with paper plates.

Anyone with information that could lead investigators to the suspect was urged to call 626-384-5620 to speak with Detective Ostarcevic.

Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS or at lacrimestoppers.org.