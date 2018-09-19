California Prison Guard Dies Month After Inmate Attack

Authorities say a California prison guard has died five months after he and another officer were attacked by inmates.

The state Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation says Officer Armando Gallegos died at a hospital Sept. 14.

The guards’ union believes his death is related to injuries from the assault, but the official cause is pending a coroner’s report.

The 56-year-old had worked in the state prison system for more than a dozen years.

The two were attacked April 21 by a dozen inmates at Kern Valley State Prison in Delano.

Officials said then that one officer suffered injuries including broken vertebrae, swelling to his head and a concussion. The other officer suffered injuries to his knees, hand and face.

Prosecutors are weighing possible charges against the inmates involved.