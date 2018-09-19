Coachella Valley Employment Expo Set for Thursday in Indio

Coachella Valley job seekers can meet directly with employers Thursday at the 23rd annual Valley-wide Employment Expo in Indio.

The expo, which will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Event Center, 84245 Indio Springs Drive, is expected to draw thousands, according to expo organizers.

More than 100 employers and exhibitors from the hospitality, retail, banking, gaming, education and government sectors will be on hand. Entry-level to upper management positions will be available.

The event, which is free to attend, will offer application assistance to prospective employees.

Parking is also free and those commuting on public transportation can take a shuttle that will begin service to Fantasy Springs starting at 8:30 a.m. at the SunLine bus stop hub off Highway 11 and Indio. Shuttles will leave every 30 minutes until noon.