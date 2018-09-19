Former Detainee Dreams Big

After being there for hours she says she and the others were taken to a now infamous place in McAllen, Texas where immigrants are kept in cages. While she says she was fed, given warm clothes and not mistreated, the conditions are disturbing and said something I have never heard, that immigrants like her call that place the “dog pound”.

“They don’t let you go outside, they have you like dogs and cats, among mounds of people truthfully I want to cry because you see little children there who cry begging them for their moms but there’s no way out, they don’t care,” she says through tears.

She says she’s one of the lucky ones who was only there one night and taken to a group home and then finally to where she is now with a kind foster family.

She says she’s so happy to be attending high school, “I thank God for this opportunity to study and follow my dreams and I ask for prayers for those children who are separated from their parents and are still there.”

She says people judge her harshly because of her status but mostly because she left her child behind, “If I had not fled my baby would be without a mother forever.”

She says she loves this country and dreams of bringing her son to live with her and making a better life for him in a country she now calls home.

“I consider this my country because I’m not just passing through and this is where I want to make my dreams a reality.”

Maria is grateful to the oranization TODEC, the non profit advocacy group for helping her through this tough process, “They’re my guardian angels.”