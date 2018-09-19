Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting Woman With Rocks in Desert Hot Springs

An ex-con who beat a woman and chased her with a rock in Desert Hot Springs pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony domestic violence, assault, resisting arrest and firearm possession charges and was immediately sentenced to two years in state prison.

Lemar Miller, 35, of Desert Hot Springs, was taken into custody near the scene of the assault, which occurred at 6:20 p.m. Aug. 10 in the 68000 block of Calle Azteca, according to Sgt. Christopher Saucier.

As he was being booked, Miller “assaulted and threatened officers and heavily damaged the inside of a police vehicle,” and was also found to be in possession of a firearm, which he is not allowed to own due to prior convictions, Saucier said.

Miller’s relationship, if any, to the victim, identified only as Jennifer Doe in court documents, was not disclosed.

Additional charges of arson and vandalism were dismissed at sentencing.