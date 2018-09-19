Palm Springs Man Arrested for Alleged Marijuana Cultivation, Elder Abuse

A 75-year-old Palm Springs man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of illegally cultivating marijuana at a residence where four senior citizens were found living in substandard conditions.

John Rodrigo was arrested at around 3:30 p.m. at a home in the 300 block of West Stevens Road, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Police say Rodrigo was illegally growing about 50 marijuana plants inside the home.

While investigators searched the home, police also found “four elderly people inside living in substandard conditions that could have caused serious injury or death.” Their relationship, if any, to Rodrigo, was unknown.

Adult Protective Services officials were summoned to the scene to assist the seniors. Police did not elaborate on the conditions of the seniors, nor of the residence.

Anyone with information regarding Rodrigo or the home in question were asked to call Detective Mike Torres at (760) 323-8131, ext. 8661, or Valley Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-7867.