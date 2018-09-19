Police: Mother killed 2-year-old by putting Vicodin in his sippy cup

A suburban Philadelphia mother has been charged with criminal homicide in the alleged poisoning death of her 2-year-old son.

Bucks County authorities announced the charge Tuesday against 42-year-old Jennifer Clarey, alleging that she poisoned Mazikeen Clarey using two prescription medications.

Authorities say lab tests of the boy’s sippy cup— which prosecutors stressed had a childproof lid — found toxic levels of Vicodin. They say toxic levels of the drug were also found in his blood.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, police were called to Clarey’s Tullytown home on Aug. 25 for a wellness check.

When a social worker knocked, Clarey appeared intoxicated and did not cooperate. Police were called and when authorities gained access to the home, the toddler’s body was found on a bed. Blood covered the bedding.

“The child showed no signs of life, was stiff and cold to the touch,” the criminal complaint reads. It is believed the boy was dead for hours before police arrived.

Clarey was found with apparent self-inflicted wounds to her wrists. Mazikeen’s brain was reportedly “swollen and dusky,” a sign consistent with a drug overdose.

Multiple neighbors, including Dawn Dunlap, told 6 ABC that they called for the welfare check after noticing Clarey acting out of character.

“Me and my other neighbor, we discussed it and said, ‘You know what, this is something we have to do,'” Dunlap said.

Bucks County District Attorney Matt Weintraub told 6 ABC that when authorities researched Mazikeen’s medical history they could not find any prescription for Vicodin.

“Plain and simple, this was a murder,” District Attorney Matthew Weintraub said at a news conference.

Prosecutors say Clarey has been arraigned and bail has been denied.