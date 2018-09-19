Trump vows ‘there will be nothing left undone’ in Florence recovery

President Donald Trump promised Wednesday that he and Congress would expeditiously provide all the federal funding needed for Hurricane Florence recovery.

“We’re ready and they’re ready,” Trump said during a press conference at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, N.C. “Unfortunately, the money will be a lot, but it’s going to come as fast” as needed, he said.

The Marine base was the first in a daylong series of stops Trump planned to visit disaster-affected areas in the Carolinas.

“He wanted to see the areas hit the hardest, most impacted by the flooding,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One. “He also wanted a full overview from state and local officials in both states. He wanted to make sure he met with the people in those areas.”

Trump, who was joined on Air Force One by Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and the four Republican senators who represent North Carolina and South Carolina, told local officials gathered for the first press conference that the administration would give comprehensive support for the recovery effort.

“There will be nothing left undone,” he said. “You’ll have everything you need.”