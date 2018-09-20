Indio High School Placed on Lockdown Following Altercation

Indio High School was placed on lockdown following an altercation between two males around 3:00pm after school let out.

According to school resource officer Mary Perry, a witness on scene claimed to have seen a weapon on one of the suspects, which placed the entire school on full lockdown.

One of the males is believed to be an adult, although not officially confirmed.

Both suspects fled the scene and their whereabouts are unknown.

Indio Police conducted a full sweep of the school to confirm the suspect were not on campus. The lockdown ended around 3:45pm.