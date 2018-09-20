Indio Man Allegedly Posed As Doctor, Wrote Prescriptions

An Indio man who allegedly posed as a doctor and wrote more 70 prescriptions for patients, while pocketing the drugs for himself, was in custody Thursday.

Marc Dobson, 53, is accused of stealing a book of prescription pads from a doctor’s office where he worked and writing prescriptions for two patients.

One patient had 69 prescriptions written in his name alone, but said he only received two prescriptions from Dobson, who told the patient he was a doctor, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Police allege that Dobson was captured on video surveillance picking up the drugs from a local pharmacy and later admitted to investigators that he stole the prescription pads.

Dobson, who is charged with felony counts of identity theft and forgery of prescriptions, was booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning on Thursday morning, according to county jail records.