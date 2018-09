Magnitude-3.4 Earthquake Shakes San Bernardino Area

A magnitude-3.4 earthquake was reported early Thursday in the San Bernardino area.

The quake at 5:44 a.m. was centered about a mile southwest of San Bernardino. Weak to light shaking was reported in San Bernardino, Perris, Grand Terrace, Redlands, Colton and other communities east of Los Angeles.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

