Mom in court for taking away teen daughter’s cell phone as punishment

A Michigan mom was in court on Tuesday, accused of stealing her daughter’s cell phone.

Jodie May, of Grandville, told WOOD she took the iPhone 6 away in April after her 15-year-old daughter got in trouble at school.

“I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter,” said May.

However, her ex-husband told police he owned the phone and claimed his ex-wife’s punishment was a crime. That led to her arrest in May. She faced a misdemeanor charge of larceny under $200, punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

On Tuesday, prosecutors added a second charge: larceny by conversion, which is also punishable by up to 93 days.

But before any witnesses were called, prosecutors approached the judge with new details in the case. It turned out that the ex-husband did not own the phone, it belonged to the daughter.

“The mother defendant being the mother of the minor child, I believe that changes the case significantly,” the assistant prosecutor said. “Therefore we’re requesting that the charges be dismissed.”

May left the courtroom with a clean record and called the entire situation ridiculous.

“I can’t believe I had to be put through it, my daughter had to be put through it, my family. I’m very surprised, but I’m very happy with the outcome,” she said.

May’s court-appointed attorney, Jennifer Kuiper-Weise, questioned why the charges were filed at all.

“The case was authorized on a probable-cause basis, and unfortunately at times there are misdemeanor cases that are not thoroughly vetted, and unfortunately Miss May was a victim of that,” she said.