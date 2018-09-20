One Injured in Four-Vehicle Crash in Palm Springs

One person was injured and a vehicle caught fire in a four-vehicle crash in Palm Springs Wednesday evening.

Officers responded about 8:30 p.m. to Gene Autry Trail, just south of Tachevah Drive and located the vehicles involved, including one which caught fire, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Palm Springs Fire Department firefighters quickly arrived on scene and extinguished the blaze, authorities said.

Detectives determined three vehicles traveling northbound on Gene Autry Trail collided, then crossed over the center median and into oncoming southbound traffic and collided with a fourth vehicle, police said.

A woman was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said. No other injuries were reported.

Alcohol or drugs were not a factor in the crash, police said.

Caltrans remained on the scene to clean up a fuel spill in the No. 3 lane of southbound Gene Autry Trail as a result of the collision. The roadway is expected to be fully opened by 3 a.m., police said.