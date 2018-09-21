Barbershop owner hangs Colin Kaepernick doll from noose, sparking outrage

A California barbershop owner is apologizing after a picture of a Colin Kaepernick doll hung from a noose in his shop was posted on social media.

“They got Colin Kaepernick hanging from a noose,” the man who shared the picture, who wished to be identified as Joseph, told Fox 40.

The picture was taken inside the Bowtie Barbershop in downtown Placerville.

“I literally had no idea that I was offending people,” the owner, known as “Bowtie Barber,” said. “We have a hangman out here called George and so, you know, with the theme of hangtown I hung him. And it was wrong, it was absolutely wrong.”

Barber said the doll has been hanging in his shop since 2016, when Kaepernick and a teammate first knelt during the national anthem.

“I am a die hard 49ers fan and when that action happened there was a lot portrayed on the 49ers and I took it personally,” Barber said.

The doll has been taken down, but Joseph feels the damage has already been done.

“Imagine how many kids already seen that doll,” he said.

Barber said all he can do is hope his apology is accepted.

“I’m publicly announcing that I apologize. It was the wrong thing for me to do,” he said. “Absolutely will never happen again. I absolutely see the other side of it. I’m sorry.”