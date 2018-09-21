Border Patrol Arrest a MS-13 Gang Member

Border Patrol agents assigned to El Centro Sector arrested a known gang member Thursday night.

The incident occurred at approximately 10:36 p.m., after agents assigned to the Calexico Station arrested a man near the Calexico Port of Entry for suspected illegal entry. Agents determined the man was a citizen of El Salvador illegally present in the United States.

Border Patrol agents conducted record checks, which revealed 37-year-old, Adys Avelar-Rivera, is a citizen of El Salvador with a lengthy criminal record. In 2001, Avelar was convicted for felony possession of narcotics and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, and 36 months’ probation.

Again, in 2003 he was sentenced to three years prison for felony drug possession. Avelar has been convicted twice for illegal re-entry. First in 2007 and again in 2015, serving a total of 83 months in prison.

Avelar admitted to being an active member of the MS-13 Gang. Avelar will be held pending criminal prosecution.