Border Patrol Seize Over $250,000 Worth of Meth Hidden Inside Vehicle

El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to the Highway 111 immigration checkpoint arrested a U.S. citizen suspected of smuggling methamphetamine hidden throughout his vehicle Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at approximately 9:15 a.m., when a 24 year-old man approached the checkpoint in a blue Nissan Versa.

During an immigration inspection, agents referred the vehicle to secondary inspection for further investigation.

In secondary, a Border Patrol canine detection team alerted to the vehicle and agents discovered 108-vacuumed sealed packages concealed inside of the vehicle’s front seats, door panels, and parking brake assembly.

The packages were examined and tested positive for the characteristics of methamphetamine. The combined weight of the packages totaled 123.91 pounds, with an estimated value of $328,361. The man was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration along with the vehicle and narcotics for further investigation.

“This marks one of the largest methamphetamine seizures our sector has been responsible for this year,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “Thanks to the tireless efforts of our agents for removing these dangerous drugs from the streets.”

In fiscal year 2018, El Centro Sector agents have seized more than 1646.91 pounds of methamphetamine, valued over $4.3 million.