Breast Cancer Care and Awareness with ‘The Doctors’ Dr. Ordon

If you aren’t thinking pink this fall, you should be. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and this year medical professionals are offering a change in traditional treatment.

A staggering 1 in 8 women will develop breast cancer over the course of their lifetime.

‘The Doctors’ Dr. Andrew Ordon suggest self-examinations and annual doctor appointments are the keys to early detection or prevention of breast cancer.

For the changes in treatment watch the interivew above.