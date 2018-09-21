Chick-fil-A location opens on Sunday to feed Hurricane Florence evacuees

Chick-fil-A locations are usually closed on Sundays, but a North Carolina franchise decided to break tradition by opening up shop to feed those displaced by Hurricane Florence.

Donovan and Nikki Carless, who own a Chick-fil-A franchise in Garner, North Carolina, wanted to do something to help, WTVD-TV reported.

Staff members were behind the idea, so the owners coordinated with the American Red Cross to provide 500 sandwiches and 1,200 orders of nuggets to evacuees at various shelters.

Florence pummeled the Carolinas and southeastern U.S. this past week, leaving 37 dead.