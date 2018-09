Dan Fogelman, Olivia Wilde Talk Love and Inspiration for “Life Itself”

Dan Fogelman directs his own script in the brilliant tearjerker “Life Itself.” The multigenerational drama stars Olivia Wilde, Oscar Isaac, Antonio Banderas, Annette Bening, Olivia Cooke, and Mandy Patinkin. I spoke to Fogelman and Wilde about the inspiration behind “Life Itself,” and why it speaks volumes about love.