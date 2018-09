Exclusive: Riverside County Sheriff Speaks on Alleged Child Abuse Cover Up

For more than a year, NBC Palm Springs has been investigating allegations of child abuse by a Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy back in 2008 and 2009.

During the course of our investigation, we spoke to three alleged victims and two whistle blowers from inside the sheriff’s department.

For the very first time, Riverside County Sheriff Stan Sniff sits down with our own Gino LaMont for this unedited, full length interview.

You can watch the interview in the video above.