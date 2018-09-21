Friday Night Lights: Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs Game of the Week

A local high school match-up is selected every week as the Friday Night Lights Game of the Week.

This weeks match-up features Cathedral City at the Desert Hot Springs.

It’s been 3-years since the two programs have faced off.

Both teams are hungry for their first league win.

Desert Hot Springs enters Friday 1-3 under Golden Eagles’ first-year head coach Errol Wilson.

The Golden Eagles are looking to bounce back from a 52-20 loss at Desert Mirage and capture their first Desert Valley League win in program history.

Cathedral City hits the road roaring for a win as the Lions are on a 16 game losing streak.

The Lions are coming off a 42-35 loss to Indio but put up the most points in program history since the first game of the 2016 season.

Friday night could be historic for the Lions capturing their first win since the 2016 season meanwhile the Golden Eagles could improve to 2-3 and shake up the Desert Valley League.

Tune in to Friday Night Lights at 11:15 p.m. for highlights and final scores from all local high school football games.

Week 5 Schedule:

Cathedral City at Desert Hot Springs

Desert Mirage at Indio

Twentynine Palms at Coachella Valley

Yucca Valley at Banning

La Quinta at Lakeside

Xavier Prep at Verbum Dei *Saturday

Palm Springs BYE

Palm Desert BYE

Shadow Hills BYE

Rancho Mirage BYE