Friday Night Lights: Knights WR Matthew Kelsey Wins Highlight of the Week

Every Friday night, two plays from local high school football action are selected and left up to you to vote for the highlight of the week.

With 75% of the votes, Shadow Hills WR Matthew Kelsey untouched TD run is the Week 4 Highlight of the Week.

Tune in to Friday Night Lights at 11:15 p.m. to catch the week 5 nominees.