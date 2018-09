“Life Itself” Cast Talks About Surprising Script

The cast of “Life Itself” talks about the script by writer/director Dan Fogelman, the guy behind the hit NBC drama “This is Us.” I attended the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival and talked to Laia Costa, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Olivia Cooke, and Mandy Patinkin. They were all unanimous in saying, the script attracted them to making the movie. Find out why in this interview.