Man Who Exposed Himself At Palm Desert Park Gets Two Years In Prison

A convicted sex offender who exposed himself at Palm Desert Civic Center Park this summer was sentenced to two years in state prison Thursday

Cody Edwin Larson, 26, pleaded guilty last month to a felony indecent exposure charge for exposing himself at the park around 6:20 a.m. on July 9.

A witness reported seeing a man, later identified as Larson, expose himself, but he fled prior to the arrival of sheriff’s deputies. He was arrested the following morning on San Pablo Avenue.

In addition to the indecent exposure count, Larson also pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor count of failing to register as a sex offender.

Court records show Larson also has a misdemeanor indecent exposure conviction stemming from his arrest last Nov. 6 on Portola Avenue in Palm Desert. He pleaded guilty in May and was sentenced to one year in county jail, but was released with credit for time served.