Man who molested and impregnated 10-year-old girl gets over 100 years

A 34-year-old Indiana man was found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl, which led to her becoming pregnant, was sentenced to over 100 years in state prison.

Nicholas Dean Thrash was sentenced to 160 years in prison, with the minimum years served being 132, according to multiple sources.

According to Fort Wayne NBC, the suspect was no stranger to the young girl, who was not named.

Thrash was found guilty of 10 counts of child molestation during his trial, after the girl testified he molested her over 15 times.