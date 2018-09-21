Naked neighbor has Florida residents saying they can’t bare it anymore

Some South Florida folks just can’t bare it anymore. They are fed up with a homeowner who does his yard work in the nude.

“He is just out there doing his yard work, whatever he needs to do outside, naked,” said Melissa Ny.

Neighbors in Stuart say the man is a nudist and he insists on doing everything from taking out the trash and working on his car to mowing his lawn in his birthday suit.

“I came out Sunday night to put the trash out, and I look over and he is bent over, winding up his hose, and I’m like that is my view of the neighborhood,” Ny said.

They’ve called the Martin County Sheriff’s Office, but deputies say the naked truth is they can’t do anything about it as long as he’s not touching himself inappropriately because he’s on private property.

He’s driving his neighbors nuts.

“Have some respect for the neighborhood kids, kids catch the bus here, it’s wrong,” said Charlie Estes