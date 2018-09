Switchfoot, “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” Cast Talk About the Movie

The new film “Unbroken: Path to Redemption” is being described as the spiritual successor to Angelina Jolie’s 2014 film “Unbroken.” Samuel Hunt steps into the role of Louis Zamperini and Merritt Patterson stars as his wife, Cynthia Applewhite.

The film chronicles Zamperini’s life when he returns home after serving our country during World War II. The band Switchfoot wrote the song “You Found Me” for the film. I sat down with Hunt, Patterson, and Switchfoot for this interview.