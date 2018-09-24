$18M Worth of Cocaine Found in Bananas Given to Texas Prison

Authorities say bananas donated to a Texas prison turned out to have nearly $18 million worth of cocaine hidden inside the boxes.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says in a Facebook post that the drugs were found in two pallets of bananas that were donated because they were already ripe. The donation arrived Friday.

2 sergeants from the Scott Unit alerted Customs when they found a white powder in a donated box of bananas in Freeport this morning. The substance was tested. Cocaine! 540 bundles, $17,820,000 worth, were on the shipment! The DEA and Customs are continuing their investigation. pic.twitter.com/O3yRpZBClN — TDCJ (@TDCJ) September 21, 2018

The department says sergeants who picked up the boxes found a bundle of a white powdery substance under the bananas. U.S. customs officials were called to the scene, and authorities say 540 packages of cocaine were found in 45 boxes of bananas.

The department says federal officials and the U.S. Customs and Border Protection are investigating.