Family Seeks Help Finding Missing Rancho Mirage Woman

Family members of a Rancho Mirage woman missing since last week sought the public’s help Monday in locating her.

Jennie Sulcoski, 50, was last seen leaving her home for work last Wednesday morning. Sulcoski has not been heard from since, leading family members to file a missing person’s report with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Sulcoski is described as white, 5-foot-9, weighing 170 pounds, with salt-and-pepper hair.

Anyone who sees her or has any information regarding her whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s department at (760) 863-8990.