FBI: Hackers are trying to reroute direct deposit checks

Hackers may be posing as human resources from your company in an effort to change your direct deposit paychecks, the FBI warns.

An alert posted last week by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center said that once the crooks have access, they’ll redirect the deposits to an account they control, often a prepaid card.

The thieves get access by providing a link to update credentials. Be vigilant by ensuring emails from human resources were actually sent by a representative in your company.

Additional tips are on the FBI’s website.