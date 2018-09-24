Teen Golfer Gets Paired with the Professionals

Caroline Wales was one of 81 juniors across the country chosen to compete in the Pure Insurance Championship.

Years ago, she was in a commercial for First Tee with Rickie Fowler filmed in La Quinta.

Now, the 15-year-old is packing her bags for Pebble Beach as she competes alongside some of the best golfers in history.

“It’s a three day golf tournament and you’re paired alongside a PGA Tour Champions player and you play a best ball format,” Wales said.

The tournament is extremely prestigious and selective.

“We were selected among kids that apply from across the U.S.”

After an interview, community services hours, essays and a performance evaluation, the Palm Desert High School golfer was selected. She finds out which champion she’s paired with Tuesday night at an introductory dinner.

“I think Fred Couples would be cool,” she said.

Win or lose, she’s excited for the experience of a lifetime and to meet other golfers.